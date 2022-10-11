AP Top Science News at 4:55 a.m. EDT

New Zealand ski areas lacking snow face possible bankruptcy

Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars

New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers

Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan’s floods

Mexican church pre-Hispanic paintings suggest negotiation

AP EXPLAINS: How one computer forecast model botched Ian

SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station

AP PHOTOS: In Delhi, migrants battered repeatedly by floods

Climate Migration: Floods... READ MORE

New Zealand ski areas lacking snow face possible bankruptcy

Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars

New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers

Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan’s floods

Mexican church pre-Hispanic paintings suggest negotiation

AP EXPLAINS: How one computer forecast model botched Ian

SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station

AP PHOTOS: In Delhi, migrants battered repeatedly by floods

Climate Migration: Floods displace villagers in Indonesia

Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.