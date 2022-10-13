AP Top Science News at 7:39 a.m. EDT

Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases
World’s 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
International climate change bodies win humanity award
Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars
Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails
New Zealand ski areas lacking snow face possible bankruptcy
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
READ MORE
Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases
World’s 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
International climate change bodies win humanity award
Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars
Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails
New Zealand ski areas lacking snow face possible bankruptcy
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers
Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan’s floods
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.