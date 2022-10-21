AP Top Science News at 7:59 a.m. EDT

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts

Climate Questions: How does carbon dioxide trap heat?

Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity

Climate Questions: Why do small degrees of warming matter?

German leader warns against ‘worldwide renaissance’ for...

READ MORE