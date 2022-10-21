AP Top Science News at 7:59 a.m. EDT

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts
Climate Questions: How does carbon dioxide trap heat?
Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties
Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity
Climate Questions: Why do small degrees of warming matter?
German leader warns against ‘worldwide renaissance’ for...
READ MORE
First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts
Climate Questions: How does carbon dioxide trap heat?
Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties
Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity
Climate Questions: Why do small degrees of warming matter?
German leader warns against ‘worldwide renaissance’ for coal
Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from CA stoves, pipes
Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.