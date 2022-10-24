AP Top Science News at 8:12 a.m. EDT

Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts

Climate Questions: How do we know humans triggered warming?

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity

...

READ MORE