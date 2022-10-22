AP Top Science News at 9:06 a.m. EDT

Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity

Tiny Tennessee fish protected, but US has yet to say...

READ MORE