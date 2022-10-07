Trending:
Science News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
October 7, 2022 2:19 am
SEPT. 30 – OCT. 6, 2022

The Ukrainian army continues its advance, retaking Russian-occupied territories like the city of Lyman.

In Somalia, displaced Somalis fleeing from drought, battle now with undernourishment at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow.

From the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Medicine to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo, awarded for his discoveries on human evolution, to the annual conference of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Luca Bruno.

