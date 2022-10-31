Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

China launches 3rd and final space station component

The Associated Press
October 31, 2022 3:48 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station, realizing a more than decade-long endeavor to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit.

Mengtian was blasted into space at 3:39 p.m. (0739 GMT) Monday from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan aboard a Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket, a member of China’s most powerful family of launch vehicles.

A large...

READ MORE

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station, realizing a more than decade-long endeavor to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit.

Mengtian was blasted into space at 3:39 p.m. (0739 GMT) Monday from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan aboard a Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket, a member of China’s most powerful family of launch vehicles.

A large crowd of amateur photographers, space enthusiasts and assorted lookers-on watched the lift-off from an adjoining beach.

Many waved Chinese flags and wore T-shirts emblazoned with the characters for China, reflecting the deep national pride invested in the space program and the technological progress it represents.

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly at a time that agencies simultaneously want to deliver more data and services to users at the edge.

Mengtian will join Wentian as the second laboratory module for the station, connecting to the Tianhe core module where the crew lives and works.

Tiangong is currently populated by a crew of two male and one female astronauts. The Mengtian launch is uncrewed.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|6 Cyversity 2022 Annual Conference: Power...
11|6 Government IT Congress West
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories