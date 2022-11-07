AP Top Science News at 1:02 a.m. EST

Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
AP PHOTOS: In India, river erosion engulfs villages
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections
Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport
Monarch butterflies return to Mexico on annual migration
Death in US gene therapy study sparks search for answers
READ MORE
Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
AP PHOTOS: In India, river erosion engulfs villages
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections
Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport
Monarch butterflies return to Mexico on annual migration
Death in US gene therapy study sparks search for answers
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
NASA’s moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.