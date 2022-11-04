AP Top Science News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say

In the Amazon, a giant fish helps save the rainforest

After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa

Ukraine war: boost or setback for climate efforts?

EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii’s biggest volcano erupt from?

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

Climate change and rising seas threaten Egypt’s breadbasket

New, unusual court bid in fight over endangered...

READ MORE