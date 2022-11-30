AP Top Science News at 12:36 a.m. EST

Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers

Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station

EXPLAINER: What hazards are posed by Hawaii’s Mauna Loa?

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

Australia argues against ‘endangered’ Barrier Reef status

Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit

Montana judge to decide on wolf hunting limits

Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night...

READ MORE