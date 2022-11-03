AP Top Science News at 1:24 a.m. EDT

EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii’s biggest volcano erupt from?

Climate change and rising seas threaten Egypt’s breadbasket

Hunt for deep sea minerals draws scrutiny amid green push

Climate Migration: Nomads move to towns in warming Ladakh

UK leader reverses decision not to attend UN climate talks

Climate Questions: Does what I do matter?

Tribe seeks to adapt as climate change alters ancestral home

Search for solutions drives race to...

READ MORE