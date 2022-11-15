Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 2:00 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 2:00 am
< a min read
      

As climate warms, a China planner advocates “sponge cities”
Israel rushes to protect marine life as Mediterranean warms
NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt
Remote undersea volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean
In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground
African nations demand more money for removing emissions
New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming
Faithful mates, hot tempers form primal...

READ MORE

As climate warms, a China planner advocates “sponge cities”

Israel rushes to protect marine life as Mediterranean warms

NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt

Remote undersea volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean

In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground

African nations demand more money for removing emissions

New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

Faithful mates, hot tempers form primal life for gannets

Australian inquiry asks whether mom smothered her 4 children

Thai crocodile farmers want trade restrictions relaxed

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|21 The Gartner Cloud Strategy Cookbook
11|21 What Resilience Means Now
11|21 iLegislate: Using the Desktop Version...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories