AP Top Science News at 2:31 a.m. EST

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China

Climate Migration: Açai growers flee salty Amazon water

UN to seek out methane emitters with data from space

AP PHOTOS: ‘Plastic Man’ in Senegal on mission against trash

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

US weather satellite, test payload launched into space

California sues over ‘forever chemicals’ that taint water READ MORE