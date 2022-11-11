AP Top Science News at 2:31 a.m. EST

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China
Climate Migration: Açai growers flee salty Amazon water
UN to seek out methane emitters with data from space
AP PHOTOS: ‘Plastic Man’ in Senegal on mission against trash
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space
California sues over ‘forever chemicals’ that taint water
READ MORE
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China
Climate Migration: Açai growers flee salty Amazon water
UN to seek out methane emitters with data from space
AP PHOTOS: ‘Plastic Man’ in Senegal on mission against trash
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space
California sues over ‘forever chemicals’ that taint water
Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel
US to climate summit: American big steps won’t be repealed
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.