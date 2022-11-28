AP Top Science News at 2:54 a.m. EST

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
Space diversity: Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut
Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say
Salt, drought decimate buffaloes in Iraq’s southern marshes
NASA’s Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
READ MORE
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
Space diversity: Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut
Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say
Salt, drought decimate buffaloes in Iraq’s southern marshes
NASA’s Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured
Catalonia limits water use as Spain prays for rain
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.