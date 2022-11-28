AP Top Science News at 2:54 a.m. EST

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday

Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles

Space diversity: Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut

Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say

Salt, drought decimate buffaloes in Iraq’s southern marshes

NASA’s Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon

Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West READ MORE