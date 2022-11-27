AP Top Science News at 4:16 p.m. EST

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
Space diversity: Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut
Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say
Salt, drought decimate buffaloes in Iraq’s southern marshes
NASA’s Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured
Catalonia limits...
READ MORE
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
Space diversity: Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut
Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say
Salt, drought decimate buffaloes in Iraq’s southern marshes
NASA’s Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured
Catalonia limits water use as Spain prays for rain
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.