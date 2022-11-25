On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 5:39 p.m. EST

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 5:39 pm
< a min read
      

NASA’s Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
Space diversity: Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut
Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say
Salt, drought decimate buffaloes in Iraq’s southern marshes
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured
Catalonia limits water use as Spain prays for rain
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new...

READ MORE

NASA’s Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon

Space diversity: Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut

Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say

Salt, drought decimate buffaloes in Iraq’s southern marshes

Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured

Catalonia limits water use as Spain prays for rain

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

Europe seeks bigger piece of space market with new launchers

EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia’s shallow quake so deadly?

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|1 Q4 Deltek Ajera Customer Town Hall
12|1 Zoom Webinar: The Future of Courts
12|1 Everyday AI for Organizations and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories