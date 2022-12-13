AP Top Science News at 1:13 a.m. EST

US scientists set to announce fusion energy breakthrough

EXPLAINER: Why fusion could be a clean-energy breakthrough

Ladakh herders endeavor to save future on climate frontier

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease

Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village

Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing dog

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test

Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman era...

READ MORE