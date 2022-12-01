AP Top Science News at 12:09 a.m. EST

In new role as G-20 chair, India set to focus on climate

Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers

US agencies sued over fate of rare Rio Grande minnow

Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station

Volcano knocks Mauna Loa carbon monitoring station offline

UK royals arrive in Boston to showcase youthful monarchy

Navy: No drinking water fouled by spill of firefighting foam

EU...

READ MORE