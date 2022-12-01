Trending:
Science News

AP Top Science News at 12:09 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 12:09 am
In new role as G-20 chair, India set to focus on climate
Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers
US agencies sued over fate of rare Rio Grande minnow
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station
Volcano knocks Mauna Loa carbon monitoring station offline
UK royals arrive in Boston to showcase youthful monarchy
Navy: No drinking water fouled by spill of firefighting foam
Top Stories