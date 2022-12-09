AP Top Science News at 1:52 a.m. EST

Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

SpaceX gives rival’s internet satellites ride to orbit

‘God’s plan’: Family flees amid catastrophic Nigeria floods

US keeps eye on China’s space activities for potential risks

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago

Kerry: Climate talks should have done more on pollution cuts

Extinctions, shrinking habitat spur...

READ MORE