AP Top Science News at 2:22 a.m. EST

Extinctions, shrinking habitat spur ‘rewilding’ in cities

Governments gather in Canada in bid to boost biodiversity

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

EU agrees deal to ban products which fuel deforestation

Italian firefighters find 12th victim of Nov. 26 landslide

NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

December serving up baked Alaska and warming most of Arctic

US police rarely deploy deadly...

READ MORE