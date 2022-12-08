AP Top Science News at 3:39 a.m. EST

Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife

‘God’s plan’: Family flees amid catastrophic Nigeria floods

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago

Kerry: Climate talks should have done more on pollution cuts

Extinctions, shrinking habitat spur ‘rewilding’ in cities

Deep, 5.8 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia’s capital

Governments gather in Canada in bid to boost biodiversity

AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar’s artificial reefs READ MORE

Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife

‘God’s plan’: Family flees amid catastrophic Nigeria floods

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago

Kerry: Climate talks should have done more on pollution cuts

Extinctions, shrinking habitat spur ‘rewilding’ in cities

Deep, 5.8 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia’s capital

Governments gather in Canada in bid to boost biodiversity

AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar’s artificial reefs

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

EU agrees deal to ban products which fuel deforestation

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.