AP Top Science News at 7:17 a.m. EST

Mystery Nevada fossil site could be ancient maternity ward

Russia may expedite launch of next space capsule after leak

Scientists: Atmospheric carbon might turn lakes more acidic

Japanese court says 45-year-old nuclear reactor can operate

ALS patients contend with $158K price tag on new drug

Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference

California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

Space crew using robotic arm to inspect damaged...

READ MORE