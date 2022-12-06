AP Top Science News at 8:02 a.m. EST

Governments gather in Canada in bid to boost biodiversity

EU agrees deal to ban products which fuel deforestation

NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

December serving up baked Alaska and warming most of Arctic

US police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects

Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru eruption buries homes, damages bridge

3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

UN summit: Don’t repeat mistakes...

READ MORE