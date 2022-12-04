AP Top Science News at 8:22 a.m. EST

3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption

Scientists call for action to help sunflower sea stars

Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status

In new role as G-20 chair, India set to focus on climate

Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row

Musk’s company aims to soon test brain implant in people

Hawaii...

READ MORE