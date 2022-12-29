On Air: Ask the CIO
AP Top Science News at 9:42 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 29, 2022 9:42 am
Brazil’s Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage
Biden signs bill to study salt lakes in drought-hit US West
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Deaths of 3 endangered Cambodian dolphins raise alarm
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
EXPLAINER: Arctic blast...

