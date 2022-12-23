On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 9:48 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 23, 2022 9:48 am
< a min read
      

Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, bomb cyclone possible
Japan adopts plan to maximize nuclear energy, in major shift
Canadian polar bears near ‘bear capital’ dying at fast rate
California earthquake puts early warning system to the test
Failure of Vega-C rocket launch in French Guiana
Spain records hottest year ever in 2022
Brazil’s Lula promises no deforestation but challenges loom

READ MORE

Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency

EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, bomb cyclone possible

Japan adopts plan to maximize nuclear energy, in major shift

Canadian polar bears near ‘bear capital’ dying at fast rate

California earthquake puts early warning system to the test

Failure of Vega-C rocket launch in French Guiana

Spain records hottest year ever in 2022

Brazil’s Lula promises no deforestation but challenges loom

NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years

New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|29 Zoom Trainings - December
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories