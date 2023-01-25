AP Top Science News at 10:44 a.m. EST

Investigation faults Liberian agency protecting rainforest
ESA chief vows to restore Europe’s access to space
Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain
Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US
Snow, winds cause traffic chaos, power cuts in Slovenia
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
Biden’s next climate hurdle: Enticing Americans to buy green
Study: Puerto Rico should go solar...
READ MORE
Investigation faults Liberian agency protecting rainforest
ESA chief vows to restore Europe’s access to space
Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain
Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US
Snow, winds cause traffic chaos, power cuts in Slovenia
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
Biden’s next climate hurdle: Enticing Americans to buy green
Study: Puerto Rico should go solar to meet clean energy goal
First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk
Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Hiding in our brighter skies
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.