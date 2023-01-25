On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Science News

AP Top Science News at 10:44 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 25, 2023 10:44 am
Investigation faults Liberian agency protecting rainforest

ESA chief vows to restore Europe’s access to space

Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain

Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US

Snow, winds cause traffic chaos, power cuts in Slovenia

Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules

Biden’s next climate hurdle: Enticing Americans to buy green

Study: Puerto Rico should go solar to meet clean energy goal

First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk

Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Hiding in our brighter skies

