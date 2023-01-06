AP Top Science News at 1:19 a.m. EST

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows
EXPLAINER: Is China sharing enough COVID-19 information?
UK saw hottest-ever year in 2022 as Europe’s climate warms
Germany to draw up legislation to enable carbon storage
As COVID surges in China, US begins testing more travelers
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US
Brazil’s Lula picks Amazon...
READ MORE
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows
EXPLAINER: Is China sharing enough COVID-19 information?
UK saw hottest-ever year in 2022 as Europe’s climate warms
Germany to draw up legislation to enable carbon storage
As COVID surges in China, US begins testing more travelers
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US
Brazil’s Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90
India approves $2.3 billion to develop green hydrogen
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.