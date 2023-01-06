AP Top Science News at 1:19 a.m. EST

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows

EXPLAINER: Is China sharing enough COVID-19 information?

UK saw hottest-ever year in 2022 as Europe’s climate warms

Germany to draw up legislation to enable carbon storage

As COVID surges in China, US begins testing more travelers

Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

Brazil’s Lula picks Amazon...

READ MORE