AP Top Science News at 12:25 a.m. EST

UAE names oil company chief to lead UN climate talks COP28

Virgin Orbit: Premature shutdown behind rocket launch fail

Japan eyes delay of Fukushima plant water release

Burning Man latest foe of ‘green energy’ project in Nevada

Russia will launch new capsule to return space station crew

German coal mine clash pits laws against climate

Natural, manmade factors behind New Zealand’s hottest year

NOAA: Ian, drought supercharged US... READ MORE

UAE names oil company chief to lead UN climate talks COP28

Virgin Orbit: Premature shutdown behind rocket launch fail

Japan eyes delay of Fukushima plant water release

Burning Man latest foe of ‘green energy’ project in Nevada

Russia will launch new capsule to return space station crew

German coal mine clash pits laws against climate

Natural, manmade factors behind New Zealand’s hottest year

NOAA: Ian, drought supercharged US weather extremes in 2022

UK space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails

Forest lizards genetically morph to survive life in the city

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.