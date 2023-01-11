Trending:
AP Top Science News at 2:15 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 11, 2023 2:15 am
German coal mine clash pits laws against climate
NOAA: Ian, drought supercharged US weather extremes in 2022
UK space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails
Forest lizards genetically morph to survive life in the city
7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
Virgin Orbit reports ‘anomaly’ in satellite launch from UK
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly...

