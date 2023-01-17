AP Top Science News at 2:26 a.m. EST

African activists cast doubt over climate talks’ credibility

John Kerry tells AP he backs UAE oil chief overseeing COP28

Armenian museum reopens in Jerusalem’s Old City

EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

EU inaugurates first mainland satellite launch port

EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado

UAE names oil company chief to lead UN climate talks COP28

Virgin Orbit: Premature shutdown behind rocket launch... READ MORE

African activists cast doubt over climate talks’ credibility

John Kerry tells AP he backs UAE oil chief overseeing COP28

Armenian museum reopens in Jerusalem’s Old City

EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

EU inaugurates first mainland satellite launch port

EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado

UAE names oil company chief to lead UN climate talks COP28

Virgin Orbit: Premature shutdown behind rocket launch fail

Japan eyes delay of Fukushima plant water release

Burning Man latest foe of ‘green energy’ project in Nevada

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.