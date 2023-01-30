On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 10:02 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 30, 2023 10:02 am
< a min read
      

Is there hope for a dying river in Kenya’s growing capital?
Tiger on the loose in South Africa successfully captured
Australia mining company sorry for losing radioactive device
Spellbinding polar night gets darker in warming Arctic
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
NASA marks 20 years since space shuttle Columbia disaster
US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage
Asteroid coming...

READ MORE

Is there hope for a dying river in Kenya’s growing capital?

Tiger on the loose in South Africa successfully captured

Australia mining company sorry for losing radioactive device

Spellbinding polar night gets darker in warming Arctic

Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago

NASA marks 20 years since space shuttle Columbia disaster

US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Japan launches intel satellite to watch N. Korea, disasters

In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News