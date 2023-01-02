On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 6:48 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 2, 2023 6:48 am
< a min read
      

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US
Brazil’s Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage
Biden signs bill to study salt lakes in drought-hit US West
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
Brazil will have first Indigenous woman chief for key post
China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Deaths...

READ MORE

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

Brazil’s Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage

Biden signs bill to study salt lakes in drought-hit US West

Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?

Brazil will have first Indigenous woman chief for key post

China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant

Deaths of 3 endangered Cambodian dolphins raise alarm

Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency

EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, causes bomb cyclone

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News