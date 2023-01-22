AP Top Science News at 9:52 p.m. EST

Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules

First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk

Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Hiding in our brighter skies

Say cheese! Galactic photo shoot captures 3 billion stars

IAEA says Fukushima water release to follow safety standards

Fashion sneakers propel sustainable rubber in Brazil Amazon

Climate misinformation ‘rocket boosters’ on Musk’s Twitter

Report: Climate change fueling conflict...

READ MORE