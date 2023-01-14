On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

Egypt says ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor

The Associated Press
January 14, 2023 10:17 am
< a min read
      

CAIRO (AP) — Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said an Egyptian-British mission found the royal tomb in an ancient site on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Cairo.

He said initial examinations show that the...

READ MORE

CAIRO (AP) — Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said an Egyptian-British mission found the royal tomb in an ancient site on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Cairo.

He said initial examinations show that the tomb apparently belongs to the 18th Dynasty of Pharaonic Egypt, which spanned from 1550 B.C. to 1292 B.C.

The tomb is the latest in a series of ancient discoveries Egypt has touted in recent years in hopes of attracting more tourists. Egypt has been trying to revive its tourism sector, a major source of foreign currency. The sector is heavily reliant on the country’s ancient treasures.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cyber: How are you evolving your cyber strategy to ensure data security no matter where your data resides and how your users access it – on premise, in the cloud, in stream, at the edge? Learn the latest cyber strategies and tactics from experts across industry during our exclusive event.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Network Security Management Virtual...
1|20 Dashboard in a Day - PragmaticWorks
1|20 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories