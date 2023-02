BEIJING (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region.

It was 67 kilometers west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.