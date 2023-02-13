AP Top Science News at 10:49 a.m. EST

Japan watchdog OKs new safety rules to extend reactor life

Russian spacecraft leaks coolant, station crew reported safe

SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad test

China space station crew completes spacewalk

Don’t feed the bears! But birds OK, new Tahoe research shows

Celebs tout ice baths, but science on benefits is lukewarm

US takes another step toward gearing up nuclear pit factory

Stone Age discovery fuels...

READ MORE