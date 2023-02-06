AP Top Science News at 12:07 a.m. EST

Powerful quake kills at least 195 people in Turkey, Syria

Jupiter’s moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system

Worries abound that Mexico’s Maya Train will destroy jungle

Mount Washington experiences record-setting wind chill

New England knows winter, but why so dangerously cold?

Hawaii whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach

Race to vaccinate rare wild monkeys gives hope for survival

Court: US needs to...

READ MORE