AP Top Science News at 12:37 a.m. EST

California bill would protect native western Joshua tree
In Spain, storks’ trash diet driven by climate change
Landowner help sought to protect endangered animals, plants
Space Force vows ‘above and beyond’ cleanup of Maui spill
What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpasses 15,000
A glance at the world’s deadliest quakes in past 25 years
Brazil pushes...
READ MORE
California bill would protect native western Joshua tree
In Spain, storks’ trash diet driven by climate change
Landowner help sought to protect endangered animals, plants
Space Force vows ‘above and beyond’ cleanup of Maui spill
What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpasses 15,000
A glance at the world’s deadliest quakes in past 25 years
Brazil pushes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory
Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on
Jupiter’s moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.