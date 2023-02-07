Trending:
AP Top Science News at 12:51 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
February 7, 2023 12:51 am
What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria

Frantic searching in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000

A glance at the world’s deadliest earthquakes since 2000

Jupiter’s moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system

Worries abound that Mexico’s Maya Train will destroy jungle

Mount Washington experiences record-setting wind chill

New England knows winter, but why so dangerously cold?

Hawaii whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach

Race to vaccinate rare wild monkeys gives hope for survival

Court: US needs to consider effects of drilling near Chaco

Top Stories