AP Top Science News at 6:12 a.m. EST

Waters off New England had 2nd warmest year on record in ’22
Environmentalists say new airport threatens Albanian lagoons
Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreckage to be released
Indonesia promises move to clean energy, but challenges loom
Kenya seeks divine help to end crippling, ongoing drought
UAE’s COP28 leader: ‘Fight climate change, not each other’
Bid to keep California reactors running faces time squeeze
5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Romania, 2nd in 2 days
Japan watchdog OKs new safety rules to extend reactor life
Russia delays launch to space station while leak is probed
