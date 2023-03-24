AP Top Science News at 1:15 p.m. EDT

California ends some water limits after storms ease drought
Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear
A fish can sense another’s fear, a study shows
Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit
What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues
Sotheby’s hopes for record sale of ancient Hebrew Bible
EU warns Spain over expanding irrigation near prized wetland
...
READ MORE
California ends some water limits after storms ease drought
Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear
A fish can sense another’s fear, a study shows
Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit
What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues
Sotheby’s hopes for record sale of ancient Hebrew Bible
EU warns Spain over expanding irrigation near prized wetland
UN chief’s call for ambition on climate gets muted response
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
African nations consider swapping debt for climate funding
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.