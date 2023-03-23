AP Top Science News at 3:27 a.m. EDT

Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit
What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues
Sotheby’s hopes for record sale of ancient Hebrew Bible
EU warns Spain over expanding irrigation near prized wetland
UN chief’s call for ambition on climate gets muted response
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
African nations consider swapping debt for climate funding
Biden...
READ MORE
Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit
What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues
Sotheby’s hopes for record sale of ancient Hebrew Bible
EU warns Spain over expanding irrigation near prized wetland
UN chief’s call for ambition on climate gets muted response
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
African nations consider swapping debt for climate funding
Biden creates national monuments in Nevada, Texas mountains
Number of monarch butterflies wintering in Mexico drops 22%
Snap! Venus fly trap fans ask South Carolina to honor plant
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.