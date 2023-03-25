On Air:
Science News

AP Top Science News at 3:51 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
March 25, 2023 3:51 pm
Bezos’ rocket company pins crash on overheated engine nozzle
California eases water restrictions, but drought isn’t over
Russians, American delayed in space to return in September
Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear
A fish can sense another’s fear, a study shows
Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit
What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues
Mexico...

