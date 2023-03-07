AP Top Science News at 4:27 a.m. EST

Japan launches H3 rocket, destroys it over 2nd stage failure
Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit
Can the dogs of Chernobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
First evidence for horseback riding dates back 5,000 years
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
Tribes bury Southern California’s famed mountain lion, P-22
New crew from US, Russia and UAE arrives at space...
READ MORE
Japan launches H3 rocket, destroys it over 2nd stage failure
Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit
Can the dogs of Chernobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
First evidence for horseback riding dates back 5,000 years
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
Tribes bury Southern California’s famed mountain lion, P-22
New crew from US, Russia and UAE arrives at space station
Faulty part from Ukraine likely cause rocket launch failure
Israel says inscription in Persian pottery shard inauthentic
Carbon dioxide emissions reached a record high in 2022
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.