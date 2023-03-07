On Air: America in the Morning
Science News

AP Top Science News at 4:27 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
March 7, 2023 4:27 am
Japan launches H3 rocket, destroys it over 2nd stage failure

Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit

Can the dogs of Chernobyl teach us new tricks on survival?

First evidence for horseback riding dates back 5,000 years

Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change

Tribes bury Southern California’s famed mountain lion, P-22

New crew from US, Russia and UAE arrives at space station

Faulty part from Ukraine likely cause rocket launch failure

Israel says inscription in Persian pottery shard inauthentic

Carbon dioxide emissions reached a record high in 2022

Top Stories