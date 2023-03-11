AP Top Science News at 7:11 a.m. EST

Japan marks 12 years from tsunami and nuclear disaster

Indonesia’s Merapi volcano spews hot clouds in new eruption

What’s happening at Fukushima plant 12 years after meltdown?

Beijing air quality plummets amid dust storm, pollution

La Nina is gone. These were the deadly storms during its run

3D-printed rocket’s debut launch aborted at last minute

East coast African states ail from too much, too little rain

Daughter unravels...

READ MORE