AP Top Science News at 7:15 a.m. EST

Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit
Latest astronaut from UAE getting used to space
Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days
Japan launches H3 rocket, destroys it over 2nd-stage failure
Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Denmark treasure
Can the dogs of Chernobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
First evidence for horseback riding dates back 5,000 years
Oil CEO...
READ MORE
Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit
Latest astronaut from UAE getting used to space
Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days
Japan launches H3 rocket, destroys it over 2nd-stage failure
Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Denmark treasure
Can the dogs of Chernobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
First evidence for horseback riding dates back 5,000 years
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
Tribes bury Southern California’s famed mountain lion, P-22
New crew from US, Russia and UAE arrives at space station
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.