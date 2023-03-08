AP Top Science News at 7:15 a.m. EST

Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit

Latest astronaut from UAE getting used to space

Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days

Japan launches H3 rocket, destroys it over 2nd-stage failure

Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Denmark treasure

Can the dogs of Chernobyl teach us new tricks on survival?

First evidence for horseback riding dates back 5,000 years

Oil CEO...

READ MORE