AP Top Science News at 8:53 a.m. EDT

New COVID origins data suggests pandemic linked to animals

For 1st time, scientists create mice with cells from 2 males

Willow oil project approval intensifies Alaska Natives’ rift

Drought over? Spring outlook finds relief — and flood risk

Virgin Orbit pausing all work, reportedly furloughs staff

Floods fill some of California’s summer strawberry fields

Future NASA moonwalkers to sport sleeker spacesuits

Seeking Alzheimer’s clues from few who escape...

READ MORE