On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

California company’s 3D rocket poised to make debut launch

MARCIA DUNN
March 8, 2023 12:17 pm
< a min read
      

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket made almost entirely of 3D parts was poised to blast off Wednesday on its debut launch.

California-based Relativity Space is attempting to launch the rocket to orbit from Cape Canaveral.

It’s a relatively small rocket, just 110 feet (33 meters), and won’t be carrying anything for this test flight.

About 85% of the rocket, named Terran, is made of 3D parts printed at the company’s...

READ MORE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket made almost entirely of 3D parts was poised to blast off Wednesday on its debut launch.

California-based Relativity Space is attempting to launch the rocket to orbit from Cape Canaveral.

It’s a relatively small rocket, just 110 feet (33 meters), and won’t be carrying anything for this test flight.

About 85% of the rocket, named Terran, is made of 3D parts printed at the company’s factory in Long Beach, California, including its engines. Relativity Space aims to increase that percentage on its future versions.

        Insight by DocuSign: A new and exclusive Federal News Network survey shows that government HR employees know well agencies must speed up and streamline recruiting, hiring and retention processes. Download our survey report now to learn more.

SpaceX’s Falcon rockets have been flying with 3D parts for years, but not nearly to the extent of Relativity Space’s new rocket.

Relativity Space said its rocket is the largest 3D printed object to exist and attempt orbital flight.

Businessman Mark Cuban of TV’s “Shark Tank” was among the early investors in the company.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 IET Industry Day at Fort Jackson
3|14 Dashboard in a Day - OmniData Insights
3|14 App in a Day - The Bauen Group LLC
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories