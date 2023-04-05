On Air: Inside the IC with Justin Doubleday
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 1:09 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 5, 2023 1:09 pm
< a min read
      

Challenge to Biden ‘Cost of Carbon’ policy dismissed
India’s push for 24/7 clean energy from dams upends lives
New images from inside Fukushima reactor spark safety worry
On India’s shore, rising salinity means daily water struggle
Virgin Orbit seeks bankruptcy protection after mission fail
Gulf of Mexico oil worse for climate than thought, study
1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut
NOAA: Ian was Cat...

READ MORE

Challenge to Biden ‘Cost of Carbon’ policy dismissed

India’s push for 24/7 clean energy from dams upends lives

New images from inside Fukushima reactor spark safety worry

On India’s shore, rising salinity means daily water struggle

Virgin Orbit seeks bankruptcy protection after mission fail

Gulf of Mexico oil worse for climate than thought, study

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

NOAA: Ian was Cat 5 before weakening at Florida landfall

The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here’s why

France’s Macron to draft bill legalizing end-of-life options

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|11 Advanced Dashboards
4|11 Red Hat User Group - Houston
4|11 AFCEA DC 2023 Tech Summit: National...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories